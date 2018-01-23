Earlier today Atlanta Hawks forward DeAndre’ Bembry received an MRI at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, which revealed a grade 1 left adductor strain. He will be out one-to-three weeks and his status will be updated as appropriate.
January 23, 2018 | 10:03 pm EST Update
Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson told me he will compete in the 3-point contest this year in Los Angeles, his hometown. Won it two years ago, didn’t last year.
Mark Medina: Klay Thompson on being All-Stars again with Steph, Durant and Draymond: “It’s special and an honor to be there. I can’t wait, especially to share with my teammates.”
Jason Jones: FINAL: Kings 105, Magic 99. Garrett Temple, career-high 34 points to help the Kings end an 8-game losing streak.
Brian Robb: Al Horford on having Gordon Hayward with team in LA this week: “Any chance he gets around us, it’s good to have him and good to share with him. He’s still a part of this. That’s the cool thing about it.”
January 23, 2018 | 9:22 pm EST Update
Mike Fisher: Source tonite to DallasBasketball.com – #Kings have contacted #Mavs re being 3rd team to help Trade George Hill to #Cavs