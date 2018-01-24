Taurean Prince: 3pt shooting Contest 🤔
January 24, 2018 | 11:48 am EST Update
Sam Amick on Paul George’s future: “I’m torn on this one. I might have spent a little bit too much time with Paul out in Oklahoma City. Going into this season, I got a strong sense [he would stay]. I know you remember when he came out strong and said that the Thunder had already done everything to prove that they’re a championship-caliber organization. He set this early tone that he didn’t want to go anywhere. But we all knew that we’d have to see how it all played out. I feel like I’m on the fence here. The Lakers thing is real, but he has said consistently that winning and the long-term view and the on-court stuff is the No. 1 factor. So I’m going to take him at his word. I can’t really answer [where he lands] until I know what this OKC team does. We do know this: He has said it’s not a ‘championship or bust’ equation in his head.
Sam Amick: So Paul is on record saying they don’t have to win it all this year for him to want to come back. Does that mean they have to make the Conference Finals? Does that mean it just depends on how he’s feeling [about the situation] even if they only make it to the second round? The playoffs are going to be big. He likes the group. He likes the organization. They’re starting to work out the kinks and figuring out how to all play together… I’m going to say let’s wait until the playoffs and see what happens [before predicting what George will do].”
The Kings continue to work closer to a trade that would send guard George Hill to the Cleveland Cavaliers for a package that would include Channing Frye and guard Iman Shumpert and some form of draft compensation, league sources told The Bee on Tuesday. The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak on behalf of the team.
League sources said the Kings are exploring trades that would allow them to unload one or two young players, with second-year players Skal Labissiere and Malachi Richardson having been made available. Another option for the Kings would be to buy out or waive one of their current players. After last February’s trade – when the Kings sent DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi to New Orleans for Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway and 2017 first- and second-round picks – the team waived Matt Barnes to clear room for the incoming players.
Related: the 31-14 Raptors they are just 2-4 in games decided by three points or less. Would some more knock down three-point shooting around DeRozan help come clutch time? With the trade deadline coming into view it would seem that the Raptors would be wise to comb the rosters of teams that are likely punting on the playoffs in a search for additional shooting if they’re going to shoot as much as they do from three. But it’s not a turnkey solution and the organizational philosophy seems to be to look beyond a short-term fix in favour of longer-term, internal development.
Carter indicated after Tuesday’s Kings victory that he would’ve been receptive to returning to the Magic, but he also said he wasn’t directly involved in any conversations with the team. “Yeah, I would have definitely considered it,” Carter said. “I mean, I live here. I’m from this area. I played here before. So it would have been great to be here. That’s just who I am. I enjoy helping guys. It doesn’t matter [who they are]. I had a brief conversation with a couple of the young guys over there, and I just like to see guys come into this league and have great careers.
“We had interest in bringing him here this offseason and were outbid by Sacramento,” Vogel said. “They got a lot bringing a guy like Vince Carter in with his leadership. He can still play. It’s clear every time you watch him. He’s still a good basketball player on the floor, not just an experience guy. He still gets it done.”