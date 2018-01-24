USA Today Sports

Alex Kennedy: The NBA announced the Rising Stars Challe…

7 hours ago via AlexKennedyNBA
Alex Kennedy: The NBA announced the Rising Stars Challenge participants. Once again, rather than doing a Rookie vs. Sophomore format, they’ll do a World vs. U.S.A. format. Here are the rosters for both teams:

, , Uncategorized

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Storyline: All-Star Contests
More HoopsHype Rumors
January 24, 2018 | 11:05 pm EST Update
January 24, 2018 | 10:39 pm EST Update
Home