Alex Kennedy: The NBA announced the Rising Stars Challenge participants. Once again, rather than doing a Rookie vs. Sophomore format, they’ll do a World vs. U.S.A. format. Here are the rosters for both teams:
January 24, 2018 | 11:05 pm EST Update
Josh Lewenberg: VanVleet on Rising Stars snub-“Obviously I got a lot of texts. Family & friends were pretty disappointed. But whatever. I’m not a guy that needs motivation. I dont put a lot of stock into that stuff. It would have been a nice accomplishment & a nod of respect but it didnt happen”
Josh Lewenberg: FVV: “I wasnt expecting to be in it just because I dont really get those types of accolades but for OG to be a starter on one of the best teams in the NBA & Pascal & Jakob to not be on the world team & then to look at the list & see some of the guys on there, its disappointing.”
January 24, 2018 | 10:39 pm EST Update
Veteran leader DeMarre Carroll, who has revived his career since joining the Nets last summer, also is drawing attention as a trade target. Now in his ninth season, Carroll is averaging 13.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists, all of which are career-highs.