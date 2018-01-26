USA Today Sports

Rick Bonnell: Dwight Howard on playing the Hawks tonigh…

The NBA world was mostly shocked when Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers last summer, but there were a couple of notable opponents who weren’t thrown off by the point guard’s demand. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, players who share history with Irving from three straight matchups in the NBA Finals, could see that he was ready to play more of a lead role. “No, I wasn’t surprised at all actually,” Green told B/R. “Just because I know the type of person he is. He wants more.”
If it sounds like Curry and Green have the utmost respect for Irving’s game and his ambitions, it’s because they do. Green and Irving have been friends for years, while Curry knew Irving through his brother, Seth, during Irving’s one season at Duke. It wasn’t until the summer of 2014, though, when Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving really got to spend time together with USA Basketball. The next June they were matched up in the Finals until Irving injured his knee in the series opener. Considering the way friendships are often tabled—or outright ended due to high-level competition—the respect level all share has kept the friendships intact. “That was my brother anyways,” Draymond Green said. “Basketball is basketball; it is what it is. You have relationships that are bigger than basketball, and that relationship is bigger than basketball.”
The camaraderie of being among the chosen few to play professional basketball has allowed their friendship to flourish. “It’s a common bond through that stuff; you can hold onto it,” Stephen Curry said. “At the end of the day, it doesn’t mean when I step on the floor that I don’t wanna kill him. That’s where you gotta turn the switch on.” The respect level increased even when Kyrie Irving delivered heartbreak to the Warriors in Game 7 of the 2016 Finals, hitting a triple over Curry with 53.1 seconds left—essentially clinching the Cavaliers’ title. “Obviously if I was watching on TV, I would say ‘Ohh, it’s an amazing shot,'” Curry said. “I always say I played good defense. He hit a tough shot. Good offense always beats good defense. “That’s what I was talking about. Like the competition on the floor is a different dynamic than anything that happens off the floor.”
The Herald has learned the reason behind Jayson Tatum’s come-to-life 18-point outing in Wednesday’s 113-102 victory over the Clippers. The performance came on the heels of his malodorous 1-for-6, four-point post the previous evening against the Lakers, and the connecting factor is that Tatum’s less than 2-month-old son, Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr. was in attendance for both games. Clearly, big Jayson didn’t want the child thinking his dad was a bum. “Yeah, something like that,” said Tatum with a smile.
The 18 points were five more than Tatum had scored combined in the previous two games. His shot had been uncharacteristically shaky as of late, and, worse, the assertiveness that had him looking like anything but a rookie early on had waned. It hasn’t been so much that he’d hit a rookie wall, but the confluence of events was no doubt creeping into his picture. “I didn’t expect this — to be 19, be a rookie, playing this much and having a kid,” Tatum said. “It’s a lot, but, I mean, I’m enjoying it. “I haven’t been playing that well, and I took it upon myself to just try to be more aggressive and contribute more.”
Right now the Celts need Jayson Tatum to be better than good. Wednesday’s win snapped a four-game losing streak and kept them atop the Eastern Conference standings, but Golden State awaits, and the trip closes out in the altitude of Denver Monday night. “That’s what we need from him,” Kyrie Irving said after the win over the Clippers. “Yeah, we just need him to be like that, just have that aggressive mindset. “I’m here to remind him of that throughout the game, throughout the season. Just take advantage of the opportunities that he’s afforded out there offensively and defensively. He can make a huge impact, and I think he’s aware of that. “As a developing young player, the best thing he can do is just continue to learn how to be consistent. It’s a trait that you have to develop over time, and I think he’s doing a great job of kind of learning on the fly.”
Even before Hassan Whiteside’s struggles in Thursday night’s loss to the Sacramento Kings, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra emphasized that his big man has to recognize the added pressures that come with having emerged as a known quantity. “Hey, welcome to this league. This league isn’t easy,” Spoelstra said, as he reflected back on Whiteside’s seven turnovers in Monday night’s loss to the Houston Rockets, the most by a Heat player this season. “Three years ago, I remember we would post him up and you could tell he wasn’t on anybody’s scouting report. He literally could just dribble in, shoot a hook, and nobody was guarding him, really. “I don’t say that disrespectfully to Hassan, at all. But as he’s been more effective in there, people have the same stats we have. When he’s in the paint, it’s a high-percentage shot. If it’s outside the paint, he has to make other offensive reads to be able to generate up a different look. And I think he’s been making progress with that.”
