Another name that could also be moved? Dennis Schröder. Though Schröder is only 24, he’s not part of the Hawks’ long-term equation with his inconsistent, inefficient performance. However, any move involving Schröder is more likely to happen in the summer. As it stands, teams in need of a point guard may prefer to hold onto cap space for someone like Isaiah Thomas or Elfrid Payton or hope they can land Collin Sexton or Trae Young in the draft. But if they strike out, there will be more suitors in July than there are now.
January 29, 2018 | 1:38 pm EST Update
Ian Begley: Sources tell @Adrian Wojnarowski and me: Status quo on Joakim Noah’s situation w/Knicks. Noah is away from the team working out and awaiting the Knicks to deliver him direction on the next steps. There have been no conversations about a buyout on the 3 yrs, $56 million left on his deal.
Ian Begley: Sources tell @Adrian Wojnarowski and me: Joakim Noah left the team late last week after a lengthy disconnect with Jeff Horancek and the coaching staff. Noah has no inclination to give back significant money on his contact in any buyout.
Bradley Beal: I’m never mad about All-Star. It’s guys who get snubbed every year who’ve proven they could be All-Stars. This league, there’s 450 guys, and you’re trying to pick 24 out of the group who are having a good year. It’s a tough assignment, because you’ve got the fan vote, and it’s tough on the coaches because there’s so many guys out here who really are All-Stars. Not everybody gets a spot. I didn’t take it the wrong way. I accepted it for what it was. Like I said before, there’s guys who don’t make it every year who probably deserve to be there. For me, it was a break for my body.
Me: Leadership is often an evolving thing on any team. So what is your challenge now, with this team this season? BB: Making sure that everybody’s in the game mentally. I feel like physically, we’re all men, and you should be able to get yourself physically ready for a game. But I think mentally, make sure that everybody’s locked into the game, not worried about if you’re getting the ball, if you’re getting shots, not worried about if you’re making or missing shots. Just control what you can control. That’s something I’m trying to be better at, fix my body language. ‘Cause sometimes I can be nonchalant. I can be straight locked into myself and not say anything to anybody. That’s not, like, a knock to my teammates. It’s just my persona and my personality. As a leader, when guys look up to you, you can’t be that way, and I think that’s something I’ve learned over the course of the year, making sure you have that positive body language, making sure that you’re energetic, pat them on the butt, tell ‘em it’s all right, encourage your teammates as much as possible, regardless of what type of game you’re having. And don’t be afraid to say anything. Don’t be afraid to be a leader.
Jay King: Richard Jefferson is not surprised Kyrie Irving’s thriving in Boston: “I don’t think that’s really surprising or shocking or even really newsworthy to tell you the truth. … he could be playing on the flat side of the planet and he’d probably be the best ball handler.”
January 29, 2018 | 12:58 pm EST Update
Shams Charania: Sources: After heated verbal exchange in practice between Joakim Noah and coach Jeff Hornacek last week, the Knicks are exploring avenues to part with Noah. He has two years remaining on the four-year, $72M deal he signed in 2016.
There’s uncertainty about whether Noah will rejoin the team in New York this week, league sources said. Sources said the Knicks have yet to broach a contract buyout with Noah, but that is an avenue the franchise could pursue should their aggressive trade searches fail. Noah, a two-time All-Star, remains steadfast in his belief that he could help a team and play rotational minutes. So far, Noah — whose return from a league drug suspension this season included a stint in the G League — has yet to gain legitimate minutes in the Knicks’ rotation and remains behind big men Kyle O’Quinn and Willy Hernangomez.