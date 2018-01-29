USA Today Sports

The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has recalled Tyler Ca…

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 29, 2018 | 1:38 pm EST Update
Bradley Beal: I’m never mad about All-Star. It’s guys who get snubbed every year who’ve proven they could be All-Stars. This league, there’s 450 guys, and you’re trying to pick 24 out of the group who are having a good year. It’s a tough assignment, because you’ve got the fan vote, and it’s tough on the coaches because there’s so many guys out here who really are All-Stars. Not everybody gets a spot. I didn’t take it the wrong way. I accepted it for what it was. Like I said before, there’s guys who don’t make it every year who probably deserve to be there. For me, it was a break for my body.
21 mins ago via NBA.com

, Uncategorized

, ,

Me: Leadership is often an evolving thing on any team. So what is your challenge now, with this team this season? BB: Making sure that everybody’s in the game mentally. I feel like physically, we’re all men, and you should be able to get yourself physically ready for a game. But I think mentally, make sure that everybody’s locked into the game, not worried about if you’re getting the ball, if you’re getting shots, not worried about if you’re making or missing shots. Just control what you can control. That’s something I’m trying to be better at, fix my body language. ‘Cause sometimes I can be nonchalant. I can be straight locked into myself and not say anything to anybody. That’s not, like, a knock to my teammates. It’s just my persona and my personality. As a leader, when guys look up to you, you can’t be that way, and I think that’s something I’ve learned over the course of the year, making sure you have that positive body language, making sure that you’re energetic, pat them on the butt, tell ‘em it’s all right, encourage your teammates as much as possible, regardless of what type of game you’re having. And don’t be afraid to say anything. Don’t be afraid to be a leader.
21 mins ago via NBA.com

Uncategorized

,

January 29, 2018 | 12:58 pm EST Update
There’s uncertainty about whether Noah will rejoin the team in New York this week, league sources said. Sources said the Knicks have yet to broach a contract buyout with Noah, but that is an avenue the franchise could pursue should their aggressive trade searches fail. Noah, a two-time All-Star, remains steadfast in his belief that he could help a team and play rotational minutes. So far, Noah — whose return from a league drug suspension this season included a stint in the G League — has yet to gain legitimate minutes in the Knicks’ rotation and remains behind big men Kyle O’Quinn and Willy Hernangomez.
1 hour ago via Yahoo! Sports

, Uncategorized

, ,

Home