Me: Leadership is often an evolving thing on any team. So what is your challenge now, with this team this season? BB: Making sure that everybody’s in the game mentally. I feel like physically, we’re all men, and you should be able to get yourself physically ready for a game. But I think mentally, make sure that everybody’s locked into the game, not worried about if you’re getting the ball, if you’re getting shots, not worried about if you’re making or missing shots. Just control what you can control. That’s something I’m trying to be better at, fix my body language. ‘Cause sometimes I can be nonchalant. I can be straight locked into myself and not say anything to anybody. That’s not, like, a knock to my teammates. It’s just my persona and my personality.
As a leader, when guys look up to you, you can’t be that way, and I think that’s something I’ve learned over the course of the year, making sure you have that positive body language, making sure that you’re energetic, pat them on the butt, tell ‘em it’s all right, encourage your teammates as much as possible, regardless of what type of game you’re having. And don’t be afraid to say anything. Don’t be afraid to be a leader.