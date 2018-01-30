USA Today Sports

STEIN: Sorry, Kevin. First-round picks are incredibly hard to come by these days; surely you took note that the Clippers could only get one from Detroit in the Blake Griffin mega trade. The Hawks are still actively trying to find new homes for Ersan Ilyasova and Marco Belinelli, but only second-rounders are in play for the Hawks as we speak. It would appear, with a week and change to go before the trade deadline, that Belinelli is more likely to be moved than Ilyasova, who has the right to veto any proposed deal as a player on a one-year contract who resigned in the off-season with his previous team (making him what’s known as a One-Year Bird).

January 30, 2018
