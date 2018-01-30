STEIN: Sorry, Kevin. First-round picks are incredibly hard to come by these days; surely you took note that the Clippers could only get one from Detroit in the Blake Griffin mega trade. The Hawks are still actively trying to find new homes for Ersan Ilyasova and Marco Belinelli, but only second-rounders are in play for the Hawks as we speak. It would appear, with a week and change to go before the trade deadline, that Belinelli is more likely to be moved than Ilyasova, who has the right to veto any proposed deal as a player on a one-year contract who resigned in the off-season with his previous team (making him what’s known as a One-Year Bird).
STEIN: Sorry, Kevin. First-round picks are incredibly h…
January 30, 2018 | 1:54 pm EST Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: New Orleans and Chicago had a deal for Nikola Mirotic, but it’s fallen apart for now, league sources tell ESPN.
Vincent Goodwill: Bulls deal involving Nikola Mirotic with Pelicans has hit a “snag” according to a source.
KC Johnson: Told Pels-Bulls potential Asik-Mirotic deal could involve another player from Pels if it happens. Mirotic’s option hasn’t been picked up yet so he has say for now.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Chicago and New Orleans don’t need Mirotic’s permission to make trade should his $12.5M team option in 2018-19 get guaranteed with a trade. Without that salary guaranteed prior to finalizing trade, teams need Mirotic to agree. Otherwise, Mirotic likely becomes a rental for Pels.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Essentially, Mirotic has control over his future with a trade. He can’t be sure that New Orleans will pick up his $12.5M option next season — unless Chicago does it for him prior to completing the trade. It is understandable why Mirotic isn’t eager to cost himself that $12.5M.
Bobby Marks: The Mirotic/Asik deal straight up would not have worked because of the hard cap situation in New Orleans. The Pelicans are $1.2M below the hard cap. Mirotic has a salary of $12.5M and Asik $10.6M. Both players have $1M in unlikely bonuses.
Jonathan Feigen: Magic forward Aaron Gordon is out vs. Rockets tonight with a strained left hip flexor, team announces.