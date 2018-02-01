Spend on all their key current guys, and the Bucks coul…
Spend on all their key current guys, and the Bucks could be short of both cap space and trade assets. They already traded one future first-round pick for Eric Bledsoe. (The Bucks and Hawks discussed a similar deal for Dennis Schroeder before Bledsoe became available, according to several league sources.)
February 1, 2018 | 1:54 pm EST Update
Scott Kushner: Anthony Davis expressed satisfaction with the #Pelicans trade, and said it’s important the team continued to make moves to stay competitive this season even with Cousins hurt. “No matter who is here we wanted to make sure we continue to try to make moves and better our team.”