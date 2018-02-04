Michael Cunningham: Hawks recall Cavanaugh from G-Leagu…
Michael Cunningham: Hawks recall Cavanaugh from G-League affiliate in Erie.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
February 4, 2018 | 2:39 pm EST Update
Matt Velazquez: Bucks win, 109-94. It was a comfortable game score-wise throughout the afternoon, but included one of the scarier 4th quarters the Bucks have played this season with Delly & Giannis injuring their ankles to varying degrees. Henson had 19 points, 18 rebounds; Bledsoe had 28 pts.