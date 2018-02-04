Ian Begley: Referee crew chief Pat Fraher said officials operated within the rules when they gave Kent Bazemore a 3rd free throw, wiping away a basket from the Knicks late in the fourth quarter. Had one more second elapsed, the NYK shot that was taken off the board would have counted:
February 4, 2018 | 10:04 pm EST Update
It comes down to price points. The Mavericks would part with any number of players not named Dennis Smith Jr., Dirk Nowitzki or Harrison Barnes if the return were good enough. A first-round pick or even a high second-rounder would be enticing. But the landscape of the league is such that those assets aren’t being tossed around frivolously.
“Winning is always the foundation to loyalty,” Cuban said. “Every player knows what the goal of our organization is – to win championships. Unfortunately, that means trading or releasing players we really care about. (And) it’s very hard to make decisions on what to do or not to do.”
“He’s loyal to a point where, like, myself and J.J., we’re not really looking to go elsewhere,” Harris said. “We came back here for a reason. And we showed loyalty by sometimes taking less than other places to come back to a place where we wanted to go. It’s greatly appreciated because – obviously, we want to win – but we came here because we want to be part of this family. And he reciprocates that with his loyalty.”
Asked about other teams needing players like them, Barea said: “No question. But I’m happy where I’m at. You’ve heard me say it before, this is my home away from Puerto Rico.”
According to ex-Cavaliers general manager David Griffin, that is not actually the case. Speaking to The Starters for this week on NBA TV, Griffin said that LeBron does not have that kind of involvement in personnel moves nor in coaching team. Griffin said that it’s quite the opposite, that LeBron would actually rather not be bothered with those things given the load he undertakes in carrying his team each and every season.
David Griffin: “It’s not true at all. He doesn’t want to have that role. He doesn’t really want to do those things. He is obsessed with winning basketball games. What he wanted to do was lead the guys in the locker room and be as good as he can possibly be. He spends more time on his body and getting himself mentally and physically right than any player I’ve ever seen.”
Tania Ganguli: Lonzo Ball will come in to the Lakers facility to continue rehab. Doesn’t sound like he’ll be doing that full-speed non-contact stuff Luke said he’d need to do before practicing. And of course, he’ll need to practice before playing so I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s out vs Suns.