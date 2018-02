Even wing Kent Bazemore is not getting much love on the market, despite having the most productive season of his career. Bazemore is a good perimeter defender averaging 13.2 points and making 38.9 percent of his 3s, a career high. But he is due $37 million over the next two seasons (the second is a player option, and he is expected to opt in). The Pelicans have had interest in Bazemore, but the Hawks likely would have to take back Solomon Hill ($26 million over the next two years) and would not be able to get a first-rounder out from New Orleans until 2020. “There’s a dozen teams who could use [Bazemore], but no one wants to pay him that,” one exec said