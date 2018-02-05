Even wing Kent Bazemore is not getting much love on the market, despite having the most productive season of his career. Bazemore is a good perimeter defender averaging 13.2 points and making 38.9 percent of his 3s, a career high. But he is due $37 million over the next two seasons (the second is a player option, and he is expected to opt in). The Pelicans have had interest in Bazemore, but the Hawks likely would have to take back Solomon Hill ($26 million over the next two years) and would not be able to get a first-rounder out from New Orleans until 2020. “There’s a dozen teams who could use [Bazemore], but no one wants to pay him that,” one exec said.
February 5, 2018 | 11:04 pm EST Update
Some folks have pitched deals centered around C.J. McCollum. Portland continues to reject any inquires on McCollum and Damian Lillard, sources say.
Everyone but Gordon and Isaac is readily available, per sources around the league. Most expect Elfrid Payton, a free agent this summer, to be elsewhere by next season, and I’d agree.
Rick Bonnell: I spoke with a couple of NBA player-personnel types today, and kept hearing the same thing: That a lot of teams would like to off-load future salary at the trade deadline, and there aren’t many takers for such a transaction.
Marc J. Spears: A very irate Bulls center Robin Lopez was just was just ejected in Sacramento and had to be held back from a referee. Lopez, who was upset about calls not in his favor, also threw a chair down the hall by the visiting locker room to the crowd’s delight.
Eric Woodyard: The Utah Jazz win their sixth straight game against the New Orleans Pelicans, 133-109. Utah has now scored 120 or more in four straight games for the third time in franchise history. Rodney Hood goes off for 30 points on 12-14 shooting while going 4-4 from 3.