Beyond that? It’s hard to see the Hawks having much that can be moved. There has been surprisingly little interest in Dennis Schroder, who is only 24, works well in the pick-and-roll and is averaging 19.3 points and 6.4 assists. But Schroder has been a poor 3-point shooter (28.0 percent this year), and there is doubt among league executives that he can be a leader on a playoff team. He is owed $46.5 million over the next three seasons.
February 5, 2018 | 11:04 pm EST Update
Some folks have pitched deals centered around C.J. McCollum. Portland continues to reject any inquires on McCollum and Damian Lillard, sources say.
Everyone but Gordon and Isaac is readily available, per sources around the league. Most expect Elfrid Payton, a free agent this summer, to be elsewhere by next season, and I’d agree.
Rick Bonnell: I spoke with a couple of NBA player-personnel types today, and kept hearing the same thing: That a lot of teams would like to off-load future salary at the trade deadline, and there aren’t many takers for such a transaction.
Marc J. Spears: A very irate Bulls center Robin Lopez was just was just ejected in Sacramento and had to be held back from a referee. Lopez, who was upset about calls not in his favor, also threw a chair down the hall by the visiting locker room to the crowd’s delight.
Eric Woodyard: The Utah Jazz win their sixth straight game against the New Orleans Pelicans, 133-109. Utah has now scored 120 or more in four straight games for the third time in franchise history. Rodney Hood goes off for 30 points on 12-14 shooting while going 4-4 from 3.