It’s been tough for the Hawks to drum up additional interest in what they’re selling. Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova have each been decent as role players, and could pitch in for a contender. But executives around the league expect each to be bought out if they are not traded. There’s a chance Belinelli could get the Hawks a second-rounder back at the deadline from a team looking to add depth, and he’d be a backup plan for a team like the Sixers or even the Pacers.
February 5, 2018 | 11:04 pm EST Update
Some folks have pitched deals centered around C.J. McCollum. Portland continues to reject any inquires on McCollum and Damian Lillard, sources say.
Everyone but Gordon and Isaac is readily available, per sources around the league. Most expect Elfrid Payton, a free agent this summer, to be elsewhere by next season, and I’d agree.
Rick Bonnell: I spoke with a couple of NBA player-personnel types today, and kept hearing the same thing: That a lot of teams would like to off-load future salary at the trade deadline, and there aren’t many takers for such a transaction.
Marc J. Spears: A very irate Bulls center Robin Lopez was just was just ejected in Sacramento and had to be held back from a referee. Lopez, who was upset about calls not in his favor, also threw a chair down the hall by the visiting locker room to the crowd’s delight.
Eric Woodyard: The Utah Jazz win their sixth straight game against the New Orleans Pelicans, 133-109. Utah has now scored 120 or more in four straight games for the third time in franchise history. Rodney Hood goes off for 30 points on 12-14 shooting while going 4-4 from 3.