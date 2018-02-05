USA Today Sports

The most coveted of the available Hawks has been center…

10 hours ago via Sporting News
The most coveted of the available Hawks has been center Dewayne Dedmon, who returned from an injury a month ago and has put up good numbers (10.0 points and 7.7 rebounds in 23.3 minutes) this year. Dedmon has a player option in his contract for next season and is expected to exercise it in search of a new deal. Ideally, the Hawks could fetch a late first-rounder for Dedmon. But first-round picks will be hard to come by on Thursday, and no one’s giving up a first-round pick for a few months of Dedmon, even as he has played better since returning. Still, the Bucks have expressed interest, sources told Sporting News, and though the Sixers are expected to make a push for help on the wing, there’s been some interest from Philadelphia, which will have four second-round picks in this year’s draft. Oklahoma City, too, is looking for wing help, but has interest in Dedmon for frontcourt depth.

Storyline: Dewayne Dedmon Trade?
February 5, 2018 | 11:04 pm EST Update

4 hours ago via MarcJSpearsESPN

Storyline: Officiating Complaints
