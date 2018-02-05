The most coveted of the available Hawks has been center Dewayne Dedmon, who returned from an injury a month ago and has put up good numbers (10.0 points and 7.7 rebounds in 23.3 minutes) this year. Dedmon has a player option in his contract for next season and is expected to exercise it in search of a new deal. Ideally, the Hawks could fetch a late first-rounder for Dedmon. But first-round picks will be hard to come by on Thursday, and no one’s giving up a first-round pick for a few months of Dedmon, even as he has played better since returning. Still, the Bucks have expressed interest, sources told Sporting News, and though the Sixers are expected to make a push for help on the wing, there’s been some interest from Philadelphia, which will have four second-round picks in this year’s draft. Oklahoma City, too, is looking for wing help, but has interest in Dedmon for frontcourt depth.
February 5, 2018 | 11:04 pm EST Update
Some folks have pitched deals centered around C.J. McCollum. Portland continues to reject any inquires on McCollum and Damian Lillard, sources say.
Everyone but Gordon and Isaac is readily available, per sources around the league. Most expect Elfrid Payton, a free agent this summer, to be elsewhere by next season, and I’d agree.
Rick Bonnell: I spoke with a couple of NBA player-personnel types today, and kept hearing the same thing: That a lot of teams would like to off-load future salary at the trade deadline, and there aren’t many takers for such a transaction.
Marc J. Spears: A very irate Bulls center Robin Lopez was just was just ejected in Sacramento and had to be held back from a referee. Lopez, who was upset about calls not in his favor, also threw a chair down the hall by the visiting locker room to the crowd’s delight.
Eric Woodyard: The Utah Jazz win their sixth straight game against the New Orleans Pelicans, 133-109. Utah has now scored 120 or more in four straight games for the third time in franchise history. Rodney Hood goes off for 30 points on 12-14 shooting while going 4-4 from 3.