The most coveted of the available Hawks has been center Dewayne Dedmon, who returned from an injury a month ago and has put up good numbers (10.0 points and 7.7 rebounds in 23.3 minutes) this year. Dedmon has a player option in his contract for next season and is expected to exercise it in search of a new deal. Ideally, the Hawks could fetch a late first-rounder for Dedmon. But first-round picks will be hard to come by on Thursday, and no one’s giving up a first-round pick for a few months of Dedmon, even as he has played better since returning. Still, the Bucks have expressed interest, sources told Sporting News, and though the Sixers are expected to make a push for help on the wing, there’s been some interest from Philadelphia, which will have four second-round picks in this year’s draft. Oklahoma City, too, is looking for wing help, but has interest in Dedmon for frontcourt depth