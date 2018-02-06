(On having 1-on-1 discussions with players about trade rumors) “Yeah. That’s one of the downsides to being where we are right now. It’s real easy to throw our guys out in the media, right? There are some rumors that are true and certainly some that aren’t, especially when you start looking at, you know, I think there for one stretch that every single day one of our guys was on the cover of HoopsHype. I would say this: We’re not shopping any of our guys. Teams know where we are, and team have interest in our guys just like we have interest in our guys. “We talk with the players directly. I communicate with the agents anytime there’s something that’s out there that is completely false, we step up right away and say, ‘Listen. Don’t worry about it.’ “I’ve jokingly said to Garin (Narain, Hawks Senior VP of PR) earlier, ‘We’re just kind of low-hanging fruit out there right now. It’s really easy to throw us out there.”
Chase Hughes: The sense I get is the Wizards would prefer to make any significant move in the offseason. I wouldn’t expect something big before the deadline. Backup SG/SF remains an area they could use some help, but they don’t feel pressure to make a trade.
Unexpected. Out of nowhere. Surprise. These words, meant to both contain and justify his potential greatness, mean nothing to Kyle Kuzma. They neither resonate with nor accurately describe his game or his drive, even if we want them to. In fact, none of the ongoing side chatter or armchair analysis currently revolving around Kuzma and how this all must just be some lightning-in-a-bottle misunderstanding has had much of an effect on the Lakers rookie.
“I think I get that because a lot of people think it’s kind of like a fluke thing,” says Kuzma as to why others might label him another flash in the NBA pan. “It’s always been like that. It was like that in Summer League,” he says. “They were like, Oh, Summer League. He killed, but it’s Summer League. Then, same thing when preseason came, and I did the same thing in preseason. Now, I’m in the regular season playing against real [pros], and still the same thing. So for me, I kind of use it as motivation. It is what it is—people are going to say what they want to say, but it’s all white noise to me.”
“He wants to be the best. Anytime he steps on the floor, he thinks he is the best. That’s how he plays, a lot of confidence,” says Lonzo Ball, Kuz’s fellow Lakers rookie and best friend on the team. “I think it helps him, just the way he plays and his mindset. I love it.” “I feel like when you work hard, you’re prepared. And when you’re prepared, you should be confident,” Kyle Kuzma says. It’s a simple yet seemingly perplexing proposition for many young players once they hit the pro stage. Guys who, after likely reigning as their respective team’s focal points since grammar school, quickly find themselves adjusting to a different role and a new normal in the NBA.
Derrick Rose’s agents were aggressively renegotiating his deal with Adidas, and during All-Star weekend Rose re-signed, consecrating one of the most lucrative endorsement contracts (reported to be worth $185 million over 14 years) in the history of sports. Recently SI obtained his 40-page contract with Adidas, and the document shows just how far shoe companies are willing to go to accommodate an athlete. The deal called for annual retainers of $12 million per season from 2012–13 until ’16–17. (This season, he is entitled to $11 million.) It also included annual royalties of up to $6.25 million per year, as much as $4.8 million in annual appearance fees and use of a private plane.
Adidas’s treatment of Derrick Rose is especially perplexing given how closely the company has held other players to the letter of their contracts. On Jan. 18, 2016, Celtics guard Terry Rozier signed a deal that, according to documents provided to SI, guaranteed him $300,000 over three seasons. During the 2017 Eastern Conference finals, Rozier wore Nikes during a pregame shootaround. He changed into Adidas shoes for the game, but his public appearance in a rival brand did not escape notice. In a letter delivered by FedEx last May 26, Adidas’s legal counsel Monique Hawthorne notified Rozier, “Adidas is terminating your Agreement effective immediately.” (According to Rozier’s representatives, they plan to arbitrate Adidas’s decision.)