The Hawks, under the leadership of first-year GM Travis Schlenk, have made everyone available, several rival team executives said. As Atlanta rebuilds, Schlenk — who shed Dwight Howard’s contract this summer and let Paul Millsap walk — has been seeking expiring contracts and draft picks in deals. Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova, veteran, floor-spacing players, have generated interest, as has second-year swingman Taurean Prince. Dennis Schroder is available, but the three-years and $46.5 million remaining on Schroder’s deal coupled with a string of maturity issues have made interest minimal.
