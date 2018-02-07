Marc Stein: The Hawks have informed veteran sharpshooter Marco Belinelli that he is on course to be traded by Thursday’s 3 p.m. deadline, league sources say. Atlanta said to still be weighing its options in terms of exactly where it will send him with multiple teams interested
February 6, 2018 | 11:17 pm EST Update
Shams Charania: Sources: Knicks All-Star Kristaps Porzingis is scheduling season-ending surgery on torn ACL in his knee, with return timetable after procedure.
Forward Ersan Ilyasova so far has invoked his right to reject the trades the Hawks have presented to him. He said he’s willing to accept a trade if it’s the right situation but also would be fine finishing the season with the Hawks. The NBA trade deadline is Thursday.
“There are a couple of days left and I want to see other options,” Ilyasova said after the Hawks defeated the Grizzlies Tuesday night. “But I am really kind of OK being here. We’ve got something good going on. We are trying to improve as a team. I want to see all (trade) options but I would really like to be here.”
“I like the way we play and I like my role here,” Ilyasova said. “It’s not like written in stone (that he won’t accept a trade). There are two days left.”
February 6, 2018 | 11:03 pm EST Update
Anthony Puccio: Mike D’Antoni had high praise for the Nets: “You have to give it to Brooklyn, they wouldn’t let us put it away. They kept coming back. They kept hitting hard shots. We would go up seven and Brooklyn would hit a hard three. They played well; they played with a lot of energy.”