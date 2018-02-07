USA Today Sports

“There are a couple of days left and I want to see ot…

5 hours ago via Atlanta Journal-Constitution
“There are a couple of days left and I want to see other options,” Ilyasova said after the Hawks defeated the Grizzlies Tuesday night. “But I am really kind of OK being here. We’ve got something good going on. We are trying to improve as a team. I want to see all (trade) options but I would really like to be here.”

, Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Ersan Ilyasova Trade
More HoopsHype Rumors
February 6, 2018 | 11:17 pm EST Update
February 6, 2018 | 11:03 pm EST Update
Home