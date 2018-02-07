Presti’s options are limited, which makes it more pro…
Presti’s options are limited, which makes it more probable that they’ll settle for something like Marco Belinelli and Dewayne Dedmon (or Ersan Ilyasova) from Atlanta. The Hawks haven’t had an easy time finding traction in deals for their many available players, according to league sources; the Thunder and the Pacers are two of the few intrigued teams.
Willy Hernangomez: Very happy to be part of the @Charlotte Hornets family! See you soon! 💪🏽 #BuzzCity