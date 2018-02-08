USA Today Sports

Shams Charania: Louis Williams was very high on [the 76ers] board. They were really looking into seeing what is his market, not only right now but into the summer, once he reaches free agency. Obviously, he reached an agreement on a three-year extension with the Clippers. But I think [Philadelphia will] be looking at the Marco Belinelli’s, the Tyreke Evans’, a shooter or playmaker. I think that’s the one move they can make potentially to move up in the East.

February 8, 2018
Even with the Kevin Durant heartbreak of two summers ago, and the cost-driven James Harden trade in 2012, Thunder general manager Sam Presti is determined to see this thing through. Ask any rival executive who has come calling for George, who thought the Thunder’s inconsistent season might prompt Presti to trade George for fear he might lose another transcendent talent for nothing, and you hear the same word: untouchable.
“Well, I mean I’m happy here,” George said. “I’m happy here. I’m happy with this group. At the end of the season, it’s still on my decision on what I need to do for my family. That has nothing to do with my happiness here though. I’ve been really happy. It’s a great organization to be a part of, but again, you know, I don’t want people looking at this and (saying) like, ‘Hey, because he said it’s his happiness at the end of the day (that he’s definitely re-signing).
