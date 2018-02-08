USA Today Sports

The Wizards made a minor move ahead of the 2018 NBA trade deadline on Thursday, but the deal has larger implications on what they plan to do next. By trading Sheldon Mac to the Atlanta Hawks for a protected second round pick, as NBC Sports Washington’s Chris Miller reported, the Wizards shed some salary and by doing so created relief in the luxury tax. The Wizards’ roster now stands at 13 players. They plan to add a 14th player soon, NBC Sports Washington has learned, likely in the free agent buyout market which should pick up in the coming days and weeks.

Storyline: Sheldon Mac Trade
February 8, 2018 | 10:59 pm EST Update
