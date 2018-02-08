Michael Cunningham: Ilyasova says he's not looking for …
Michael Cunningham: Ilyasova says he’s not looking for buyout. “As long as we are playing to win, I’m good with” staying. Hawks had trade offers for him but he invoked his right to reject.
February 8, 2018 | 10:59 pm EST Update
Logan Murdock: Bob Myers on the Warriors non-activity at the trade deadline: “We did look at some things but nothing made sense. We still do like what we have quite about.”
Logan Murdock: Bob Myers on the team meeting about technical fouls: “I think we work very hard. They work very hard to cultivate a reputation.” “I said we need to work to protect that.”
Sean Cunningham: The Sacramento Kings officially announce that they have acquired forward Bruno Caboclo from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for guard Malachi Richardson.
Josh Lewenberg: Asked VanVleet if he thinks the new-look Cavs can build chemistry on the fly: “It’s tough to do it. Luckily it’s their problem and not ours, honestly. But they got LeBron still… So who knows? I hope nobody’s counting them out.”
Josh Lewenberg: The FVV brand is spreading around the Raps locker room. On Tuesday Siakam was wearing one of Fred’s hoodies, today DeRozan was rocking a T. VanVleet: “A couple guys ask for things… It’s nice to have guys’ support. Their egos aren’t too big to wear it. It’s cool.”
Joe Freeman: Dame’s three with 3:15 left in the 1st half moves him into 5th place on the Blazers’ all-time scoring list with 10,069 points. He moved past Jerome Kersey (10,067).