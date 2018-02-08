Michael Cunningham: Hawks officially waived Sheldon Mac
February 8, 2018 | 10:59 pm EST Update
Logan Murdock: Bob Myers on the Warriors non-activity at the trade deadline: “We did look at some things but nothing made sense. We still do like what we have quite about.”
Logan Murdock: Bob Myers on the team meeting about technical fouls: “I think we work very hard. They work very hard to cultivate a reputation.” “I said we need to work to protect that.”
Sean Cunningham: The Sacramento Kings officially announce that they have acquired forward Bruno Caboclo from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for guard Malachi Richardson.
Josh Lewenberg: Asked VanVleet if he thinks the new-look Cavs can build chemistry on the fly: “It’s tough to do it. Luckily it’s their problem and not ours, honestly. But they got LeBron still… So who knows? I hope nobody’s counting them out.”
Josh Lewenberg: The FVV brand is spreading around the Raps locker room. On Tuesday Siakam was wearing one of Fred’s hoodies, today DeRozan was rocking a T. VanVleet: “A couple guys ask for things… It’s nice to have guys’ support. Their egos aren’t too big to wear it. It’s cool.”
Joe Freeman: Dame’s three with 3:15 left in the 1st half moves him into 5th place on the Blazers’ all-time scoring list with 10,069 points. He moved past Jerome Kersey (10,067).