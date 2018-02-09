The Atlanta Police Dept. tells us ... cops were monitor…
The Atlanta Police Dept. tells us … cops were monitoring speed on the I-85 around 12:20 AM when Bembry’s purple speed machine came blazing through … so they tracked him down and pulled him over. The 23-year-old — who was a 1st round pick in the 2016 NBA Draft — was arrested for reckless driving and speeding.
February 9, 2018 | 3:45 pm EST Update
