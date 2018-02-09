Atlanta Hawks player DeAndre' Bembry was arrested early…
Atlanta Hawks player DeAndre’ Bembry was arrested early Friday morning — after cops say they clocked him hitting 128 mph in a 55!!!!!!! Yeah, we asked the cops what he was driving — a purple Dodge Charger.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
February 9, 2018 | 3:45 pm EST Update
James Ham: Garrett Temple (oral surgery) is probable this evening. Jack Cooley is up with the team as well. Looks like 10 healthy bodies in uniform.