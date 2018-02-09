USA Today Sports

The Hawks are finalizing a deal to buy out Marco Belinelli, according to a person familiar with the situation. The deal should be done soon, according to the person familiar. Belinelli appeared in 52 games for the Hawks this season, including one start, and averaged 11.4 points in 23.3 minutes. He shot .372 from 3-point range.

Storyline: Marco Belinelli Buyout?
