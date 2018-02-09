Gary Washburn: The #Hawks announce they have waived G M…
Gary Washburn: The #Hawks announce they have waived G Marco Bellinelli.
February 9, 2018 | 11:01 pm EST Update
Manny Navarro: Spo: “What a terrific day. After five straight losses it’s what our organization needed for the moment. Obviously it was special to have Dwyane back in uniform, back on our side in front of the home fans. It felt exactly like it should.”
Jay King: Kyrie Irving expanded ever slightly on the Cavs’ changes tonight: “All the film goes out the window, I’ll tell you that. So I think everyone’s kind of at a high anticipation of what they’ll look like.”
Jared Weiss: Kyrie Irving asked if he’s talked to Paul Pierce more now that he’s a Celtic: “Not as much. This is all so new to me. I know that I’m part of an almost forever fraternity now that I’m a Boston Celtic. So I should start using that card more.”
David Hardisty: D’Antoni says Ryan Anderson coming off the bench tonight was because of the injury but also because the team is in a good rhythm. Says “We’ll see” moving forward.
February 9, 2018 | 10:09 pm EST Update
Darnell Mayberry: Standing ovation for Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson and Tom Thibodeau as they’re introduced. #Bulls #BullsNation