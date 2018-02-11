Michael Cunningham: Budenholzer says Bembry will be ava…
Michael Cunningham: Budenholzer says Bembry will be available to play, assuming no issues after warm up
February 11, 2018 | 3:38 pm EST Update
Jim Ayello: Pritchard on OKC trade: “We know we got the right players. Quite frankly, they love being here. How important is that to us? That’s paramount. We didn’t know that off the bat, but as soon as they got here, we knew this was their home. Pacerville was their home.”
Jim Ayello: Pritchard on first round picks gaining value. “It’s interesting. I don’t know many trade deadlines where only one got traded. Only Cleveland traded theirs.”
Josh Lewenberg: Dwane Casey’s 300th win with the Raptors comes in game 531 (.565). No other Raptors coach has more than 156 wins or better than a .459 winning %. What he’s accomplished with this franchise is remarkable.
Bill Doyle: Doc Rivers said he doesn’t regret leaving Celtics because after nine years, it was time for him to move on, but he said he’s missed Boston since the day he left.
Brian Robb: Doc on Paul Pierce’s legacy: “I would say this: In this day and time, he stayed. You think about it, no one sticks….We were pretty bad for a stretch and even before, yet he stayed and then it worked out for him. I just think about his loyalty to this organization is amazing.”
Bill Doyle: Paul Pierce had 41 points In Game 7 of the 2008 EC semis, LeBron had 45. Doc Rivers remembers an important jump ball that Pierce won. “We won that Game 7 because of a jump ball, a fundamental play,” Rivers said, “and Paul is the king of fundamentals.”
Scott Souza: #Celtics Doc Rivers on whether Kevin Garnett’s No. 5 should go up in rafters next: I hope so. He’s a tough one. He definitely should be.