USA Today Sports

Chris Vivlamore‏: BTW, Hawks GM Travis Schlenk was in…

More HoopsHype Rumors
February 12, 2018 | 4:03 pm EST Update
“My name was being thrown around a lot out there, so it was nerve wracking for sure,” Smith said after Sunday’s 121-99 victory over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. “When you see six guys getting traded and there’s still more than an hour to the trade deadline, there’s no telling what can happen.” But after three trades involving four teams as general manager Koby Altman orchestrated a total roster makeover, Smith survived.
36 mins ago via Akron Beacon Journal

, Top Rumors

, , ,

After going 4-12 staring with a Christmas loss at Golden State, the Cavs have won six of their last nine. Smith said he feels like the clouds are starting to break, for himself and his team. “With the new guys coming in and still having I would say somewhat the core of what we’ve had the last three years, the sun is definitely starting to come out in Cleveland for sure,” he said. “We’ve just got to stay with it. A game like yesterday afternoon is definitely well needed.”
36 mins ago via Akron Beacon Journal

Uncategorized

,

Cody Westerlund: Wizards guard Jodie Meeks on Bobby Portis’ flagrant-2 in which Tomas Satoransky was hurt: “If a guy has a clear lane to the basket, if you can’t get there, let him go, don’t try to take him out. Obviously, not everybody abides by those rules.” Bobby Portis: .@Jmeeks20 bruh shut up. You sound foolish. Anybody watching the vid know I went for the ball.
36 mins ago via BPortistime

, Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

Storyline: Tomas Satoransky Injury
36 mins ago via Twitter

, , , , Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

Storyline: LaVar Ball Quotes
Home