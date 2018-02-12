Chris Vivlamore: BTW, Hawks GM Travis Schlenk was in Spain over the weekend, likely there to see Luka Doncic.
February 12, 2018 | 4:03 pm EST Update
J.R. Smith said he had never heard his name mentioned so often before the NBA trade deadline. But it wasn’t just the rumors leading up to Thursday that weighed on the 32-year-old Cavaliers guard. The final hour or two as the clocked ticked down to 3 p.m. may have been the most stressful.
“My name was being thrown around a lot out there, so it was nerve wracking for sure,” Smith said after Sunday’s 121-99 victory over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. “When you see six guys getting traded and there’s still more than an hour to the trade deadline, there’s no telling what can happen.” But after three trades involving four teams as general manager Koby Altman orchestrated a total roster makeover, Smith survived.
After going 4-12 staring with a Christmas loss at Golden State, the Cavs have won six of their last nine. Smith said he feels like the clouds are starting to break, for himself and his team. “With the new guys coming in and still having I would say somewhat the core of what we’ve had the last three years, the sun is definitely starting to come out in Cleveland for sure,” he said. “We’ve just got to stay with it. A game like yesterday afternoon is definitely well needed.”
Cody Westerlund: Wizards guard Jodie Meeks on Bobby Portis’ flagrant-2 in which Tomas Satoransky was hurt: “If a guy has a clear lane to the basket, if you can’t get there, let him go, don’t try to take him out. Obviously, not everybody abides by those rules.” Bobby Portis: .@Jmeeks20 bruh shut up. You sound foolish. Anybody watching the vid know I went for the ball.
Donatas Urbonas: LaVar Ball on his big plan how he’s going to bring Lonzo, Melo and Gelo to one NBA team: “Lonzo will be on his 3rd year and I want let every NBA team know, that Lonzo is not going to resign with the Lakers, but will go to any team, that will take all of my three boys.”