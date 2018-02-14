USA Today Sports

Out for Hawks at DET: Schröder

February 14, 2018 | 4:23 pm EST Update
Lonzo Ball also said he had no reaction to comments made by his father, LaVar Ball, that detailed a plan in which the point guard will not re-sign with the Lakers when his rookie contract is up unless the Lakers eventually sign his two brothers, LiAngelo and LaMelo. Ball reiterated that he just sticks to playing basketball no matter what headlines his father creates. “I did [see it],” Ball said when asked about LaVar’s comments to a Lithuanian reporter. “No reaction [to it]. Like I said, I always just play. He always talks. It’s always been the same way.”
February 14, 2018 | 4:15 pm EST Update
Hours later, their dismantling of the actual Warriors complete, Tilman Fertitta is high-fiving fans on the floor on his way out. Weeks later, the Rockets are heading into the All-Star break as worthy adversaries to the Warriors. So far, as he’s learned, this massive purchase had led to a whole lot of fun. “We had a great owner in Les, and to pass the ball (to Tillman), you can not give it to anybody better,” Olajuwon said. “As a home(town person) in Houston, with the history. It’s an ideal situation. He’s the ideal buyer. He’s a winner, and he has to make his own impact. And you can see that (already). Everything is just – there’s a lot of excitement.”
