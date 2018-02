Hours later, their dismantling of the actual Warriors complete, Tilman Fertitta is high-fiving fans on the floor on his way out. Weeks later, the Rockets are heading into the All-Star break as worthy adversaries to the Warriors. So far, as he’s learned, this massive purchase had led to a whole lot of fun. “We had a great owner in Les, and to pass the ball (to Tillman), you can not give it to anybody better,” Olajuwon said. “As a home(town person) in Houston, with the history. It’s an ideal situation. He’s the ideal buyer. He’s a winner, and he has to make his own impact. And you can see that (already). Everything is just – there’s a lot of excitement.”