He also knew that he needed to circle back and connect with James again. The Cavaliers’ charter flight would be leaving soon for Atlanta, and he wanted one more face-to-face meeting. This time, he told James of the trades they were completing — and asked for his blessing to offer Wade the chance to return to Miami. Wade’s role would be minimized in Cleveland, and Altman wanted to afford him the respect of letting him return to his old team. Altman had called Heat GM Andy Elisburg with the Wade idea. He ran it past president Pat Riley. Sure, they told him. We’ll bring him home. Let us know.
February 14, 2018 | 4:23 pm EST Update
Despite the fact that Lonzo Ball will miss a total of 15 games entering the All-Star weekend, the rookie has had a lot going on in his life. Ball is expecting his first child with his high school girlfriend. “Not yet,” Ball said when asked if his life has changed dramatically. “Probably will when [the baby] gets here.”
Lonzo Ball also said he had no reaction to comments made by his father, LaVar Ball, that detailed a plan in which the point guard will not re-sign with the Lakers when his rookie contract is up unless the Lakers eventually sign his two brothers, LiAngelo and LaMelo. Ball reiterated that he just sticks to playing basketball no matter what headlines his father creates. “I did [see it],” Ball said when asked about LaVar’s comments to a Lithuanian reporter. “No reaction [to it]. Like I said, I always just play. He always talks. It’s always been the same way.”
February 14, 2018 | 4:15 pm EST Update
Anthony Slater: -Will Klay Thompson gun for the All-Star MVP in his hometown? “Got a lot of competition, a lot of LA guys.” -Does he expect free agency questions down there? “Probably”
Hours later, their dismantling of the actual Warriors complete, Tilman Fertitta is high-fiving fans on the floor on his way out. Weeks later, the Rockets are heading into the All-Star break as worthy adversaries to the Warriors. So far, as he’s learned, this massive purchase had led to a whole lot of fun. “We had a great owner in Les, and to pass the ball (to Tillman), you can not give it to anybody better,” Olajuwon said. “As a home(town person) in Houston, with the history. It’s an ideal situation. He’s the ideal buyer. He’s a winner, and he has to make his own impact. And you can see that (already). Everything is just – there’s a lot of excitement.”