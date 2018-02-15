USA Today Sports

Michael Cunningham: Hawks transfer Andrew White back to…

More HoopsHype Rumors
February 15, 2018 | 10:58 pm EST Update
Cavaliers majority owner Dan Gilbert said in a Tweet his son survived eight hours of brain surgery. Nick Gilbert, 21, underwent the surgery this week to treat a brain tumor. His father said Nick made it through the surgery and 48 hours of rest, but still has “hurdles ahead.”

6 hours ago via Cleveland Plain Dealer

, , , Uncategorized

, , ,

February 15, 2018 | 10:43 pm EST Update
Efforts to bring the NBA to Louisville, long seen as a longshot, may finally be shortening the distance to the goal. It’s not yet a layup — far from it — but the percentages should be more promising after Wednesday’s announcement that Dan Issel has joined some of the city’s deepest pockets in pursuit of a professional basketball team.
6 hours ago via Louisville Courier-Journal

, , , Top Rumors

, , ,

Storyline: NBA Expansion
Home