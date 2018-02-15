Michael Cunningham: Hawks transfer Andrew White back to…
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
February 15, 2018 | 10:58 pm EST Update
Duvalier Johnson: Final in Milwaukee is #Nuggets 134, Bucks 123. Jokic has a career night he has a triple double of 30 points, 15 rebounds and new career-high 17 assists Harris finished with 26. Giannis had 36 points, 11 rebounds and 13 rebounds for his triple double.
Harrison Wind: Malone on Jokic: “It’s kind of like when I was fortunate enough to coach a guy like LeBron, Chris Paul, Steph Curry, you recognize greatness… we feel that we have the most dynamic, best facilitator, best young playmaker in the NBA.”
Matt Velazquez: Giannis Antetokounmpo with 36 pts, 13 assists and 10 rebounds, giving him 9 career triple-doubles. That sets a new Bucks franchise record, pushing him past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Cavaliers majority owner Dan Gilbert said in a Tweet his son survived eight hours of brain surgery. Nick Gilbert, 21, underwent the surgery this week to treat a brain tumor. His father said Nick made it through the surgery and 48 hours of rest, but still has “hurdles ahead.”
February 15, 2018 | 10:43 pm EST Update
Efforts to bring the NBA to Louisville, long seen as a longshot, may finally be shortening the distance to the goal. It’s not yet a layup — far from it — but the percentages should be more promising after Wednesday’s announcement that Dan Issel has joined some of the city’s deepest pockets in pursuit of a professional basketball team.
The Louisville Basketball Investment and Support Group — which includes Brown-Forman chairman George Garvin Brown IV and Matthew Barzun, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom — has announced the commitment of $750,000 in seed money to chase a dream that has remained out of reach since the Kentucky Colonels folded in 1976.