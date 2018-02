Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroeder revealed that he aspires to become an owner of his hometown team Braunschweig, currently competing in the German BBL (First Division). “We definitely want to take over a lot here and of course help financially, of course. I think I’ll buy the team so to also have a say as co-owner,” Schroder said during the German League game of Braunschweig against Gottingen, per Sport 1