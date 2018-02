Article 35A of the NBA Constitution and By-Laws gives the Commissioner broad power to enforce discipline in either a fine or suspension. Any person who gives, makes, issues, authorizes or endorses any statement having, or designed to have, an effect prejudicial or detrimental to the best interests of basketball or of the Association or of a Member of its Team, shall be liable for a fine up to $1M. Mark Cuban will now have 10 days to pay his $600K fine to the NBA for his statements regarding tanking