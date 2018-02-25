After he completes a buyout with the Atlanta Hawks, for…
February 26, 2018 | 3:59 am EST Update
Brian Windhorst: [The Spurs] can offer it [to Kawhi Leonard]. They put the $200 million [max extension] out there. Three months ago, I would have put down major money that that would have happened. So now, it’s not just whether Kawhi wants to extend his contract, it’s whether the Spurs want to offer him the $200 million. Tim McMahon: If the answer there is that they don’t, then it could become whether they explore the market and see ‘OK, if we’re not going to offer [Kawhi] the super-max, do we trade him?’ That’s a couple decisions down the road, but we’re on one now where it’s not a crazy possibility.