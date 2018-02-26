The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has transferred guard Josh Magette and forward Andrew White III from the Erie BayHawks, the team’s NBA G League affiliate, to Atlanta, it was announced today. Both players are on two-way contracts. Magette has played in nine games with the Hawks, averaging 2.3 points and 2.0 assists in 7.7 minutes. In 32 games with Erie (30 starts), he has compiled 15.0 points, 9.9 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 34.8 minutes, leading the G League in assists.
