Michael Cunningham: Hawks sign Antonius Cleveland to se…
March 4, 2018 | 6:48 pm EST Update
After Rockets guard Eric Gordon scored a game-high 29 points in 27 minutes to help key the Rockets win against the Celtics on Saturday, Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni mentioned Gordon’s seven 3-pointers, matching his season high, but pointed to other ways Gordon contributed. “Eric Gordon was huge,” D’Antoni said. “The thing is, I think we forget how good he is defensively, and everything he does, the ball handling he does, setting up things, and driving to the basket, and then hitting 3s, ridiculous 3s. His game is really good.”