3 hours ago – via Twitter Darren Rovell: The @ErieBayHawks, The G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, are changing their name for tonight's game to the Pepperoni Balls. The @ErieBayHawks, The G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, are changing their name for tonight's game to the Pepperoni Balls. pic.twitter.com/palhkMGOZQ — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 9, 2018