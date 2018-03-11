Ian Begley: Antonius Cleveland is expected to sign with Atlanta for the rest of the season in the coming days, sources told ESPN. Due to injury, Cleveland has yet to play for ATL during his first two 10-day deals. So it seems likely that the 6-6 rookie guard’s deal will extend into next year
-
All NBA Teams
- All NBA Teams
-
-
Ian Begley: Antonius Cleveland is expected to sign with…
More HoopsHype Rumors
March 11, 2018 | 2:20 pm EDT Update
Coaching, Tom Thibodeau, Uncategorized
Coaching, Tom Thibodeau, Derrick Rose, Minnesota Timberwolves