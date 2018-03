Hawks veteran guard Kent Bazemore will miss “several weeks” with a bone bruise in his right knee, according to a person familiar with the prognosis. Bazemore suffered the injury on Sunday during a game against the Bulls at Philips Arena. The injury means that Bazemore is likely to miss the remainder of the season. The Hawks (20-47) were officially eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday and have 15 games remaining. Their final game is on April 10.