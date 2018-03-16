Thon said Matur’s game didn’t resembled his. Rather, Thon said his brother’s game was similar to two other high profiled NBA players. “He’s more like Jamal Crawford, or a K.D. (Kevin Durant) type of guy,’’ Thon said of Matur, who is now training in Atlanta in preparation for the draft. “They got similar builds, same movements, very quick off their feet. And he plays hard; he plays really hard at both ends of the court. He’s tough. One time we were playing a game, he got fouled really hard. The fans didn’t even think he was going to come back and play but somehow he came back and played.’’
