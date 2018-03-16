USA Today Sports

38 mins ago via Woelfel's Press Box
Thon said Matur’s game didn’t resembled his. Rather, Thon said his brother’s game was similar to two other high profiled NBA players. “He’s more like Jamal Crawford, or a K.D. (Kevin Durant) type of guy,’’ Thon said of Matur, who is now training in Atlanta in preparation for the draft. “They got similar builds, same movements, very quick off their feet. And he plays hard; he plays really hard at both ends of the court. He’s tough. One time we were playing a game, he got fouled really hard. The fans didn’t even think he was going to come back and play but somehow he came back and played.’’

March 16, 2018 | 3:09 pm EDT Update
Nate Duncan: What do you make of recent comments by [Pistons owner] Tom Gores’ about Stan Van Gundy [being] a team player, and that they’re evaluating things? Marc Stein: Everyone in the league is sort of looking at Detroit and saying, ‘How broad will the change be’? They’re gonna miss the playoffs, the Blake Griffin gamble, to this point, has not worked. You have to assume that at the least, Stan Van Gundy will lose his front-office power. I think I reported about a month ago that the rumblings are out there that Arn Tellem, the long-time power agent who’s been running the business side with Detroit for the last two or three years, that he would take over the basketball side of things. Those rumblings are even louder now.
38 mins ago via BlogTalkRadio

