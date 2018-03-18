USA Today Sports

RZA Sports: Congrats to @jay_morris30 for signing with …

More HoopsHype Rumors
March 18, 2018 | 8:45 am EDT Update

Frank Vogel on the hot seat?

And now Vogel finds himself in a predicament coaches dread: on the hot seat, unsure if his team’s front office will retain him for next season. Vogel is in a precarious spot. Between Vogel’s first and second seasons, the Magic fired Rob Hennigan as the team’s general manager, dismissed many other key figures within the basketball operations department and hired Jeff Weltman as the president of basketball operations and John Hammond as the general manager.
2 hours ago via Orlando Sentinel

, , , , , Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 29 more rumors
Home