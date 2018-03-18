RZA Sports: Congrats to @jay_morris30 for signing with the @ATLHawks for the rest of the season. We are proud of your accomplishment and now it’s time to put the @NBA on notice. Keep working!
March 18, 2018 | 8:45 am EDT Update
Frank Vogel on the hot seat?
And now Vogel finds himself in a predicament coaches dread: on the hot seat, unsure if his team’s front office will retain him for next season. Vogel is in a precarious spot. Between Vogel’s first and second seasons, the Magic fired Rob Hennigan as the team’s general manager, dismissed many other key figures within the basketball operations department and hired Jeff Weltman as the president of basketball operations and John Hammond as the general manager.