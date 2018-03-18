The Cavaliers will sign forward Okaro White to a 10-day contract, a team source confirmed to cleveland.com. White, 25, played six games for the Miami Heat this season. He was traded to the Hawks on Feb. 8 and waived. His signing will cost the Cavs roughly $400,000 in salary and luxury tax penalties.
March 18, 2018 | 1:27 pm EDT Update
He’s also making himself some money. Bjelica is in the final year of a three-year, $11.7 million contract that’s a bargain in today’s NBA. He will become a restricted free agent in July, meaning the Wolves can match any offer he might receive. Scouts from two teams that will have money to spend this summer asked questions about Bjelica’s background, attitude and talent while attending a recent Wolves’ games.