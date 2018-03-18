USA Today Sports

The Cavaliers will sign forward Okaro White to a 10-day…

1 hour ago via Cleveland Plain Dealer
The Cavaliers will sign forward Okaro White to a 10-day contract, a team source confirmed to cleveland.com. White, 25, played six games for the Miami Heat this season. He was traded to the Hawks on Feb. 8 and waived. His signing will cost the Cavs roughly $400,000 in salary and luxury tax penalties.

, , Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

Storyline: Okaro White Free Agency
More HoopsHype Rumors
March 18, 2018 | 1:27 pm EDT Update
He’s also mak­ing him­self some mon­ey. Bjelica is in the fi­nal year of a three-year, $11.7 mil­lion con­tract that’s a bar­gain in to­day’s NBA. He will be­come a re­strict­ed free a­gent in July, mean­ing the Wolves can match any of­fer he might re­ceive. Scouts from two teams that will have mon­ey to spend this sum­mer asked ques­tions a­bout Bjelica’s back­ground, at­ti­tude and tal­ent while at­tend­ing a re­cent Wolves’ games.
22 mins ago via Minneapolis Star-Tribune

, , Top Rumors

, , , ,

Storyline: Nemanja Bjelica Free Agency
Home