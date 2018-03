It’s been over a decade since Billy Donovan and Al Horford won back-to-back NCAA Titles together at Florida, but the Oklahoma City Thunder coach remembers it like it was just yesterday. Speaking before his Thunder visited the Celtics Tuesday, Donovan recounted what made Horford one of the greatest defenders he’s seen back in college. “He was an unbelievable defender when he was in college,” Donovan said. “The best I ever was around – one of the best. Go back to his junior year, we’re playing Ohio State and I put Noah on Greg Oden. And he’s out there guarding guards. We played Brad’s team, I think Brad was an assistant, we played Butler to go to the Elite 8. [They’re] playing with four guards and I’ve got him guarding a guard.”