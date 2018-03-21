A fired Atlanta Hawks employee is suing the organization, alleging it discriminated against white employees and terminated her when she complained. In a lawsuit filed Friday, Margo Kline says Hawks external affairs director David Lee, who is black, promoted a culture of discrimination against white people, especially white women. Kline, who is white, worked in the NBA team’s corporate social responsibility department as a community development coordinator for five years.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day