Michael Cunningham: Hawks had planned to sign Damion Lee to second 10-day contract today. But Lee may have other options, according to source.
March 23, 2018 | 1:23 pm EDT Update
Kyrie Irving to undergo surgery
The Boston Celtics announced today that guard Kyrie Irving will tomorrow undergo a minimally invasive procedure to alleviate irritation in his left knee. Further information will be provided following tomorrow’s procedure, and the team will have no further comment until that time.