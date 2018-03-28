Michael Cunningham: Collins (ankle) available to play vs MIN.
Michael Cunningham: Collins (ankle) available to play v…
March 28, 2018 | 7:05 pm EDT Update
Wade, at 36, hasn’t committed to playing beyond this season, but also hasn’t ruled it out, stressing that such a decision is best left for the offseason. “At the end of the game, we just kind of had that moment like 15 years strong — as brothers, as teammates, as competitors, as teammates again, as competitors again,” James, 33, said, having entered the NBA together as lottery picks in 2003. But our brotherhood is beyond this game of basketball. You just don’t take for granted. You just don’t know. We’ll see what happens in the summer.”
James said he was covering all bases, with Tuesday the third and final meeting between the teams during the regular season. “Absolutely, absolutely,” James said. “Just kind of hearing the narrative since he came here, he’s not quite sure what he’s going to do next year. He’s going to assess everything.”
The alley-oop is a beautiful act of violence. The ball majestically looping through the air until it is forcefully thrown down with the power of a small tank rattling the rim. […] Looking at the league’s Top 10 alley-oop combos this season, you’ll find a number of the players you’d expect to find on each side of the play. […] Combing through the list makes sense until you see this: No. 6: Khris Middleton and John Henson.
According to data from Second Spectrum, the Milwaukee Bucks’ duo of Middleton and Henson have completed the sixth most alley-oops of any pair of players in the NBA this season. Few will mistake Middleton for Harden or Westbrook or Henson for Jordan or Davis, but that hasn’t mattered much as the Middleton-to-Henson lob has become a staple of the Bucks offensive attack. “It’s a chemistry thing. He’s big enough and tall enough and long enough to throw over a defense,” Henson said. “People don’t really realize how big Khris is. He’s 6’8” with like a seven-foot wingspan. So, if you set the screen and he gets downhill, he’s good enough where the big has to honor his shot or his floater, so if the big gets caught in the middle, he could shoot, but he throws it to me. A dunk is easier than a 12-foot floater.”
Henson thinks they really started to click in their second or third year together, but Middleton thinks it came a little bit sooner than that. “My first year here,” Middleton said, when asked about when he felt their chemistry truly developed. “We played a lot together. It was a terrible year for us, but we got to expand our games. I was a floater guy at first and then I noticed I was taking the floater with two guys and he was just there at the rim. So, I told him to start looking for it.”
With seven games left in the regular season and just two games separating them from the ninth-place Los Angeles Clippers entering Wednesday’s action, the sixth-seeded Spurs (43-32) shudder to think what it would be like to face the fourth-seeded Thunder (44-31) without the player who has carried them all year. “As we can see and all you guys can see, we need him to play and be a force, a factor, to not only just play but lead us,” Manu Ginobili said. “It would be a tough, tough blow if he is not ready to play.”