According to data from Second Spectrum, the Milwaukee Bucks’ duo of Middleton and Henson have completed the sixth most alley-oops of any pair of players in the NBA this season. Few will mistake Middleton for Harden or Westbrook or Henson for Jordan or Davis, but that hasn’t mattered much as the Middleton-to-Henson lob has become a staple of the Bucks offensive attack. “It’s a chemistry thing. He’s big enough and tall enough and long enough to throw over a defense,” Henson said. “People don’t really realize how big Khris is. He’s 6’8” with like a seven-foot wingspan. So, if you set the screen and he gets downhill, he’s good enough where the big has to honor his shot or his floater, so if the big gets caught in the middle, he could shoot, but he throws it to me. A dunk is easier than a 12-foot floater.”