2 hours ago via USA Today Sports
Towns scored a franchise-record 56 points and added 15 rebounds for his league-leading 63rd double-double, and the Timberwolves beat the Hawks 126-114 on Wednesday night. “I just realized the ball kept coming to me more and more often,” Towns said. “I guess that was a sign to shoot the ball. Everyone just kept telling me, ‘You need six more, you need eight more, for 50.’ I wasn’t really thinking about that. I was just trying to find a way to win.”

March 29, 2018 | 7:02 am EDT Update

Zach LaVine wants to stay in Chicago

“I’m not stressed at all. Whatever the number is or terms they’re going to come to, it will happen. That’s why I have great agents. And we have respect, communication and understanding with the front office (so) we’ll let that work itself out. “I can’t let it get to me. It’s not going to. I have to prepare myself for next year and be ready to take on a bigger role and help the team get better.”
2 hours ago via Chicago Tribune

On Wednesday night, he took another step in his impressive, if not unlikely career, passing Dell Curry to become the franchise’s career scoring leader with 9,841 points. “It’s super special because of all of the doubt I’ve gotten throughout my career and all of the criticism, but I just continue to prove them wrong,” Walker said. The emotions boiled over for Walker after he made a reverse layup with 20 seconds left in a 118-105 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers to break the record Curry held for 26 years.
2 hours ago via USA Today Sports

