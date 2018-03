On Wednesday night, he took another step in his impressive, if not unlikely career, passing Dell Curry to become the franchise’s career scoring leader with 9,841 points. “It’s super special because of all of the doubt I’ve gotten throughout my career and all of the criticism, but I just continue to prove them wrong,” Walker said . The emotions boiled over for Walker after he made a reverse layup with 20 seconds left in a 118-105 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers to break the record Curry held for 26 years.