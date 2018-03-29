Towns scored a franchise-record 56 points and added 15 rebounds for his league-leading 63rd double-double, and the Timberwolves beat the Hawks 126-114 on Wednesday night. “I just realized the ball kept coming to me more and more often,” Towns said. “I guess that was a sign to shoot the ball. Everyone just kept telling me, ‘You need six more, you need eight more, for 50.’ I wasn’t really thinking about that. I was just trying to find a way to win.”
