Michael Cunningham: Hawks assign Magette and Cavanaugh to G-League affiliate in Erie, Pa. BayHawks have a playoff game Sat.
March 29, 2018 | 1:05 pm EDT Update
GRIII was rooting on his teammate, Victor Oladipo, in the dunk contest. Oladipo had approached Robinson III about doing the dunk contest and handling his unfinished business. A thoughtful, nice gesture. And now Glenn wants his own shot. Upon returning to Indianapolis for the final two months of the season, Robinson III told VigilantSports.com that he wants in another Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend. He won in 2017 and would like the chance to defend his crown.
On Feb. 12, when DeAndre’ Bembry was set to return from a groin injury that had him on the shelf for most of six weeks, Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer cited “the most fundamental thing” necessary for Bembry to salvage his second NBA season. “I think he’s got to take care of himself and find a way to stay healthy,” Budenholzer said. Three games later Bembry was back on the injured list, and that’s where he’s remained. All indications are that Bembry won’t play again this season–there are just seven games left–in which case it will end with just 21 games and 364 minutes played.
With another home game looming, the Sacramento Kings announced a partnership with Black Lives Matter and other activist organizations that have led protests around Golden 1 Center following the police shooting of Stephon Clark. Among other things, the Kings announced late Wednesday they will set up an education fund for Clark’s two young children, co-sponsor a forum in south Sacramento Friday night and work with the fledgling Build. Black. Coalition “to support the education of young people and to provide the workforce preparation and economic development efforts” in a multi-year effort.
The announcement represents a potential breakthrough after days of tension that have disrupted a City Council meeting, blocked traffic throughout downtown Sacramento and set the city on edge. Police plan to beef up security for the Kings’ 7 p.m. game against the Indiana Pacers Thursday, knowing protesters will be shouting outside District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert’s office mere blocks away and could migrate to Downtown Commons. The Kings met with Mayor Darrell Steinberg, law enforcement and community leaders Wednesday to figure out how to get fans past the protesters. Steinberg issued a statement Thursday morning, applauding the Kings and the Build. Black. coalition. “I love that the Kings have joined the Build.Black coalition and are stepping up to provide an education fund for Stephon Clark’s children in addition to commuting to new investments in Sacramento’s African-American youth.”
March 29, 2018 | 12:25 pm EDT Update
This is the longest that Kidd, 45, has ever been cut off from the game that’s defined him—discounting injury rehabilitations, which are at least done in a team’s orbit. A consummate gym rat, he’s determined to coach again—soon—but for now, he’s treasuring the extended family time. “It’s been nice,” Kidd says in his first extended interview since his Jan. 22 firing. “I’m not going to sit here and tell you it hasn’t been nice. Because I can sleep, I don’t have as many headaches. But it’s actually been nice to wake up and not have to worry about a scheme, or if someone’s going to make a shot, or rebound the ball.” But Kidd doesn’t dwell on the thought for long. “I love coaching,” he says. “Coaching is fun. And it’s hard.”