This is the longest that Kidd, 45, has ever been cut off from the game that’s defined him—discounting injury rehabilitations, which are at least done in a team’s orbit. A consummate gym rat, he’s determined to coach again—soon—but for now, he’s treasuring the extended family time. “It’s been nice,” Kidd says in his first extended interview since his Jan. 22 firing. “I’m not going to sit here and tell you it hasn’t been nice. Because I can sleep, I don’t have as many headaches. But it’s actually been nice to wake up and not have to worry about a scheme, or if someone’s going to make a shot, or rebound the ball.” But Kidd doesn’t dwell on the thought for long. “I love coaching,” he says. “Coaching is fun. And it’s hard.”