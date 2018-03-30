Keith Pompey: #Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer thinks #Six…
Keith Pompey: #Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer thinks #Sixers coach Brett Brown should win coach of the year.
March 30, 2018 | 6:48 pm EDT Update
Gina Mizell: Michael Malone now says that Gary Harris (right knee) might not play for another week or so. Obviously running out of time in the regular season. #Nuggets
Alykhan Bijani: OUT for the #Rockets Eric Gordon (knee) Chris Paul (hip) Nene (back) IN: Luc Mbah a Moute Trevor Ariza Gerald Green to start tonight.
Michael Cunningham: Budenholzer says there’s “some hope” Bembry (groin) will return before end of season. “We’ll see how next few days go.”
Mark Berman: Mike D’Antoni on Rudy Tomjanovich not getting into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame again: “Shocked, I’m amazed. What does he have to do?..I don’t understand the criteria..There’s nobody in the Hall right now more qualified than him. It’s sad.”
Marla Ridenour: #Cavs acting coach Larry Drew said he went to lunch with coach Tyronn Lue yesterday and took a picture because Lue ate a salad. Drew not sure if Lue will be at game vs. Pelicans. Said team has worked on plan to ease Lue in.
Jon Rothstein: Markis McDuffie is returning to Wichita State next season, per Gregg Marshall. Tested NBA Draft waters last year.
March 30, 2018 | 6:02 pm EDT Update
Hornacek acknowledged what seemed obvious at the time: Last year’s free agents were wary of the Knicks because of the triangle. “I think it probably was,” Hornacek said when asked if the triangle was a “hang-up” for potential free agents last summer. “I think we truly believed that we could blend it (into Hornacek’s preferred offense). And we found out that probably wasn’t great.”